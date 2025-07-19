Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 414 Shares

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $98,449.20. Following the sale, the director owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,362. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $231.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $245.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.73.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,986.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.