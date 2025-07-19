Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $632,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

IWO traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.76. 265,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,852. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.06.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.