Stifel Nicolaus Increases Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target to $92.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

MCRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

