Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $31.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 937,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 427,780 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 50,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,372 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.