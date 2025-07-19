Stephens Inc. AR Sells 350 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,581,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Old Republic International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 490,788 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Old Republic International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,940,000 after acquiring an additional 400,384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 398,531 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 490,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 282,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:ORI opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $39.84.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,521.90. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Wall Street Zen cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

