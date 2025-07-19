Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,316 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $40.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

