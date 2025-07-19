Stephens Inc. AR Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,685,000 after acquiring an additional 69,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,843,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $190.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $159.99 and a 12 month high of $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

