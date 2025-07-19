Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,076 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $128,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $22.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

