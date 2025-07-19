Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Rambus by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $298,165.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,241 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,749.77. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $101,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,221.84. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,848 shares of company stock worth $602,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Rambus Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $68.21 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $69.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.24.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

