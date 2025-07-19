Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

