Stephens Inc. AR Has $617,000 Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,226,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,604,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,669,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

