Stephens Inc. AR Has $473,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BLV opened at $67.76 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $76.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.71.
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
