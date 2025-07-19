Stephens Inc. AR Has $460,000 Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 127.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.50.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $307.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.01 and a twelve month high of $405.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,632 shares in the company, valued at $482,974.08. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.