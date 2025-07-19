Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 121 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 56.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.31. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $119.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $1.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous — dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 2%. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Economico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

