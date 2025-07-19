STAR Financial Bank Buys 1,452 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $630.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $632.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

