Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,014,022 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.33% of Stag Industrial worth $22,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 204.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.63 on Friday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stag Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

