SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 98,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 256,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA XME opened at $75.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $75.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.