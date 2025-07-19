SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.9%

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.60. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $126.09.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

