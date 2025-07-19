Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) & SemiLEDS (NASDAQ:LEDS) Head to Head Comparison

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) and SemiLEDS (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sono-Tek and SemiLEDS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 2 0 0 2.00 SemiLEDS 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sono-Tek currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 110.97%. Given Sono-Tek’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than SemiLEDS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 6.93% 8.10% 6.07% SemiLEDS -1.59% -17.38% -2.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and SemiLEDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sono-Tek and SemiLEDS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $20.50 million 2.73 $1.27 million $0.09 39.50 SemiLEDS $5.18 million 3.25 -$2.04 million ($0.08) -25.63

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDS. SemiLEDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of SemiLEDS shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of SemiLEDS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDS has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats SemiLEDS on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. In addition, the company provides surface coating solutions and application consulting services. It markets and distributes its products through direct sales personnel, select independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About SemiLEDS

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chu-Nan, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.