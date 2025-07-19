SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2025

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 449.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of KO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,904,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,410,439. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $300.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.