SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 449.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of KO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,904,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,410,439. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $300.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

