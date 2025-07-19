SNS Financial Group LLC Has $679,000 Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.30. 9,671,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,353,398. The firm has a market cap of $689.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.21 and its 200 day moving average is $168.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $251.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

