SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 13.2% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $129,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after buying an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,393,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.2%

QUAL stock traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.98. 1,138,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,618. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.