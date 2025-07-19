SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 778 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 129.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $10.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $771.78. 3,351,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $731.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $767.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $799.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

