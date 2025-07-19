Signaturefd LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VBK opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.30 and a 200 day moving average of $268.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.