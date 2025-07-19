Signaturefd LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES opened at $183.13 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $200.49. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.49.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 263.53%.

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 107,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $17,344,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,876,000. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $195.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

