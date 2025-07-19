Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,477.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.55. Eastman Chemical Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

