Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $24.60 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.24%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

