Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) Major Shareholder Buys $326,845.18 in Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 22,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $326,845.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,873,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,924,452.54. This represents a 0.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 28,952 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $425,304.88.

On Monday, July 14th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 21,137 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $322,973.36.

On Friday, July 11th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 8,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $118,080.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 28,700 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $421,029.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 15,314 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $220,521.60.

On Friday, June 13th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 11,100 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $153,735.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 9,500 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $130,625.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 14,184 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $190,349.28.

On Friday, May 30th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 30,339 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,754.45.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.31 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,529,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,731,000 after buying an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 116,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 55,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

See Also

