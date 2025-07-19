Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.

ST has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. The trade was a 31.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.