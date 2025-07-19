Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.21% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HG. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 92.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HG opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.43. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $843.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,680. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $99,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,776.60. This represents a 29.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

