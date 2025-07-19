Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,980 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.46% of CNB Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in CNB Financial by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 291,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 79,312 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 13,860.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CNB Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CNB Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

