Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,402 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Meritage Homes worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,531,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. Meritage Homes Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Joseph Keough bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 41,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,872. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Read Our Latest Report on MTH

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.