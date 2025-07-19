Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 380,792 Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 380,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleanspark during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 497,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 138,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 66,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 125,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,120.61. This trade represents a 28.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleanspark stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 4.23. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $19.04.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Cleanspark had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $181.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

