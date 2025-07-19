Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 2,704,341 WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,704,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.75% of WM Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WM Technology by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in WM Technology by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 657,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 229,949 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAPS. Wall Street Zen raised WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 target price on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

In other WM Technology news, Director Scott Gordon sold 94,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $85,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 729,918 shares in the company, valued at $664,225.38. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Francis sold 155,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $173,045.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,886,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,029.43. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,267 shares of company stock valued at $825,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $147.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. WM Technology had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

