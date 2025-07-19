Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 6,929 Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 32,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 2,801.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NECB opened at $23.12 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $324.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NECB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.