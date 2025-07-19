Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 2,626 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herc by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $136.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average is $145.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.86. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.19 and a 1-year high of $246.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.21). Herc had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 62.36%.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.