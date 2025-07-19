Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 182.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,510,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 715,668 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $16,841,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 200.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Sealed Air Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

