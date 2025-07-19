SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 356 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 138.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,965,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,692,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 297,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,768,000 after buying an additional 151,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $825,566.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,895. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $1,426,476.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 147,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,050,019.05. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,308 shares of company stock worth $3,574,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $228.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average of $197.23. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.41 and a 1 year high of $364.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

