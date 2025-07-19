Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $356.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $359.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total transaction of $95,564.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at $573,034.38. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,819.05. This represents a 34.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,757 shares of company stock worth $3,138,220. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

