Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.62 and last traded at $103.25, with a volume of 54537635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $69,952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,356,774.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 228,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,476.94. The trade was a 31.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,749,630 shares of company stock valued at $221,118,663. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

