Reviewing Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) & Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Acceptance and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Acceptance 13.03% 28.60% 5.44% Mr. Cooper Group 25.93% 15.27% 4.17%

Risk and Volatility

Credit Acceptance has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

81.7% of Credit Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Credit Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Credit Acceptance and Mr. Cooper Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Acceptance $2.16 billion 2.68 $247.90 million $23.44 21.28 Mr. Cooper Group $2.23 billion 4.33 $669.00 million $8.80 17.09

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Acceptance. Mr. Cooper Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Credit Acceptance and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Acceptance 1 1 0 0 1.50 Mr. Cooper Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus target price of $440.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.79%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $136.14, suggesting a potential downside of 9.50%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Credit Acceptance.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Credit Acceptance on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. The company serves independent and franchised automobile dealers. Credit Acceptance Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer and correspondent channels. The company provides its services under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

