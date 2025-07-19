Reviewing Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) & Its Competitors

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 0 0 4 0 3.00 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Competitors 379 1824 2064 66 2.42

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina currently has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.02%. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies have a potential upside of 21.88%. Given Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 14.52% 12.51% 6.95% Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Competitors 11.42% 18.05% 10.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina $767.70 million $169.19 million 12.58 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Competitors $11.17 billion $1.27 billion 5.42

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina rivals beat Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. The company also provides rail transportation services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel and raw material. It markets its products under the Loma Negra, San Martín, Plasticor, Cacique Plus, Cacique Max, Loma Negra Plus, and Lomax brands. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Intercement Trading E Inversiones Argentina Sociedad Limitada.

