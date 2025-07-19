Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (CVE:QNT) Director Anthony John Durkacz Acquires 700 Shares

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (CVE:QNT – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Durkacz bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,817.25.
Separately, Singular Research upgraded Quantum Biopharma to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.
