Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $137.50 Average PT from Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $71,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,576.64. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $27,890.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,274.90. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,597 shares of company stock worth $6,517,773. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,721,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Qualys by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 954,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after buying an additional 88,347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,025,000 after buying an additional 38,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 96.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after buying an additional 338,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $139.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.56. Qualys has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

