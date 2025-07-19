Promising Casino Stocks To Follow Today – July 16th

Sharplink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, and MGM Resorts International are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that own and operate casinos, gaming resorts, and related entertainment venues. Their performance is driven largely by consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends and the legal-regulatory environment governing gambling. As a result, casino equities tend to be cyclical and sensitive to shifts in economic conditions and policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of SBET traded up $7.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.67. 46,448,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,410. Sharplink Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $124.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.67. 478,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $175.59 and a 12-month high of $299.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.75.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $43.28. 3,127,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,496,416. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 421,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average is $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $112.36.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. 1,153,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,359. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.76.

