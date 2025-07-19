Promising Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – July 16th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Micron Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Bank of America are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution or servicing of motor vehicles and related parts. These equities include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), component suppliers and aftermarket service providers. Their performance often reflects consumer demand cycles, commodity prices and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $8.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.12. 54,452,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,068,220. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.37. The company had a trading volume of 87,708,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,929,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.10. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $172.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,648,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,277,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $130.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $236.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,900,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,216,361. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $237.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $45.48. 32,443,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,590,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $342.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

