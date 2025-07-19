Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 99,784 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,784 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $636,767,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 3M by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,619 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $175,110,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in 3M by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,093 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in 3M by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,708,000 after purchasing an additional 837,226 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $153.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average is $145.43. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $101.77 and a 1-year high of $164.15.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on 3M in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

