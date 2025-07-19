PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,300,000 after buying an additional 500,058 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,975,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,438,000 after buying an additional 250,564 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 45.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Barclays upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

PPL Trading Up 1.0%

PPL stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PPL Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

