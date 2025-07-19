PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Holdings Lowered by Beckerman Institutional LLC

Beckerman Institutional LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,134,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,876,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,710,000 after acquiring an additional 719,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,662,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,659,000 after acquiring an additional 685,718 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

