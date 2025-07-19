PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.038-8.038 EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.18. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PepsiCo stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

